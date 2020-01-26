NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $263.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $264.08.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

