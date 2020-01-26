NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $263.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $264.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

