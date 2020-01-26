New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Global Payments worth $85,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.51.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.