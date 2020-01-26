New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $57,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.52 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

