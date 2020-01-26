New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $71,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.