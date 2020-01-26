Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
