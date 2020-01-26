Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.92.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

