Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $420.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $353.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

