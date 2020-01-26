Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.62 ($65.84).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €66.25 ($77.03) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €35.40 ($41.16) and a 1 year high of €68.70 ($79.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 64.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

