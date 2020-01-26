NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 80,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

