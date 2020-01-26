Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Navient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 1,674,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,808. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

