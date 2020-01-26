National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 310,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,621. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

