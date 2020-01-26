Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 558,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,255 shares of company stock worth $11,303,217 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Natera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

