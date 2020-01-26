MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $48,585.00 and approximately $559.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

