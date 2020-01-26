M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $174.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

M&T Bank stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

