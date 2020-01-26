Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $60.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NYSE SO opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

