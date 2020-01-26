Morgan Stanley Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $137.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.98. 7,123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

