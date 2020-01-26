Morgan Stanley Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $27.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.