Morgan Stanley Raises FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $316.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.61.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.63. 731,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.13. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $320.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

