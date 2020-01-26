Morgan Stanley Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 5,550

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,210 ($68.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,030.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,843. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders have bought a total of 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947 over the last ninety days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

