MonetaryUnit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $977,031.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007885 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005598 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,774,100 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

