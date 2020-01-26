Moin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market capitalization of $40,564.00 and $216.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,921,655 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

