Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

