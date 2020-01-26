Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $108.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.54.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

MRTX traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.98. 725,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,455. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,785,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

