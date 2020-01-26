MineBee Price Reaches $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $55.18 million and $738,079.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
MineBee Token Profile
Buying and Selling MineBee
MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
