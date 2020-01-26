Mincoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $348,709.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,192,517 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

