Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 186,987.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 387,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

