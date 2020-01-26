MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,157.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

