MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 6,877,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,941. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 430.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

