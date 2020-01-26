MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE MGP opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

