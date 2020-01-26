Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,872 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

