Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

