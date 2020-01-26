Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce sales of $331.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.25 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $290.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

MLNX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. 235,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,657. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.