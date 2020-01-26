Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

MCD opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

