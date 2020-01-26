Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $285,120.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $285,120.00 and $2,848.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

