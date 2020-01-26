Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTNB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

