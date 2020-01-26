Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.21.

MA traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.67. 3,633,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,456. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

