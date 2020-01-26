Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.21.

MA opened at $323.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,372,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

