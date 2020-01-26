Masari Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market cap of $218,787.00 and approximately $371.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

