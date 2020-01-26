Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $107.81 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

