Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $6.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.53.

MRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,012. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

