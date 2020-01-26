MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. MarineMax also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NYSE:HZO opened at $21.88 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

