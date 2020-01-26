Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.98. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $9.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE MPC opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 189,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 147,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79,630 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.