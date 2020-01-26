Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,506. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter worth $7,776,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at $4,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at $2,632,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at $470,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.