Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Shares of MCBC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.