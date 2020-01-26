Loom Network Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, GOPAX, Bitbns and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,424,147 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Coinbe, Binance, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit, YoBit, Poloniex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bitbns, DEx.top, DDEX, Bittrex, Allbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

