Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,564. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

