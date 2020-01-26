Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.56

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 252489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

