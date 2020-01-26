Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 858.11 ($11.29).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 824 ($10.84) on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 818. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). In the last three months, insiders acquired 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.