Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marston’s to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

LON MARS opened at GBX 111 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

