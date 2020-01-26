Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Down 6.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.66, 857,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 666,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.31 million, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1,012.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

