Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Down 6.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.66, 857,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 666,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $535.31 million, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1,012.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
